Julian Elmo Markham Jr., of Pinehurst, passed away at his home surrounded by members of his family on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was 79.
Mr. Markham was born in Eustis, Fla., the son of Julian E. Markham and Alvina L. Markham, and raised in Florida. He was a proud 1964 graduate of Washington and Lee University, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, an organization to which he remained devoted. He earned his law degree in 1967 from the University of Florida’s College of Law.
From 1967 to 1970, Mr. Markham served in the U.S. Army, completing tours of duty at Fort Belvoir, Va., and Phu Tai, Republic of Vietnam, before he was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in 1970 “for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces.”
In 1975, Mr. Markham joined the Washington, D.C., firm of Thompson O’Donnell following its merger with Larson and Tolley, where he became a partner and concentrated his practice in the areas of wills, trusts and estates. He was admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland and Virginia. Mr. Markham was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel in 1986. He was a member of the Barristers as well as the Metropolitan Club in Washington, D.C., and the Pinehurst Country Club in Pinehurst.
Mr. Markham embodied throughout his life the traits of a Southern gentleman. He will be remembered by his adoring family for his loyalty, kindness and his generosity. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Snowden, of Pinehurst; his son, Julian E. Markham III, of Tallahassee, Fla.; his daughter, Ann Catherine Markham, and his granddaughter, Emily A. Markham, of Saint James, N.Y.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, with the Rev. Rod Stone officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Julian’s memory to the Liberty Hospice, 300 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.