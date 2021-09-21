Julian D. Butler Sr.

Julian David Butler Sr., of Raeford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, at the age of 87.
Mr. Butler was born July 31, 1934, in St. Pauls, to the late W.J. “Joe” Butler and Naomi Butler. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alyssa Butler; and two brothers, William J. Butler Jr. and Dr. James E. Butler.
Mr. Butler served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1960. He was a member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church, where he served on many committees and was an elder emeritus. He was also a member of the St. Pauls Jaycees. He was a Scoutmaster of Troop 404 in Raeford, where he earned the Silver Beaver Award from the Cape Fear Council. He retired from Cape Fear Farm Credit as branch manager. He also retired from Eden Farms, where he was a director with the building of Hoke/Robeson Cotton Gins.
Mr. Butler is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann McCormic Butler, of Raeford; a son, David Butler and his wife, Cheryl, of Southern Pines; three grandchildren, Kristina Dennis and her husband, Markus, of St. Pauls, Hannah Butler, of Southern Pines, and Joshua Butler, of Southern Pines; one great-granddaughter, Paislee Ray-Dennis of St. Pauls; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Raeford Cemetery with CRE Herman Autry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raeford Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, NC 28376.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.