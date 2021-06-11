Julia A. Price

Julia Allen Price, 79, of Cameron, formerly Southern Pines, passed suddenly at home, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Born May 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Malcom and Bessie Mae Stoots. Julia was born in Bluefield, W.Va., and her family moved to Southern Pines when she was a young girl. She was a graduate of Southern Pines High School and went on to teach Bible study at her church and also worked as an accountant for a local country club.
Julia loved to have people over to her house. She liked to entertain and was always the life of the party. She will be remembered for her Saturday morning breakfasts and being one of the kindest and most nonjudgmental people you could meet. It was said that Mrs. Julia looked at things through rose colored glasses. Everyone was welcome at her home.
Julia is survived by her daughters, Norma Jean “Jeanie” Allen, and husband, Mark Colston, Lynne Allen Thomas, and husband, Clay, and Meredith Allen; grandchildren, Christopher Thomas, Bailey Thomas, Megan King and Payton Allen.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
