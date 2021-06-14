Jule W. Tate III

Jule Welsh Tate, III, 59, of Oak Island, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
Jule was born Aug. 7, 1961, son of Dr. Russell and Anthea Tate. Jule was proud to have served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 23, Point Pleasant, West Virginia and The OKI Elks Lodge No. 2769. As an alumnus of North Carolina State University, College of Engineering, he loved the Wolfpack. Jule masterfully served in every facet of his life. Jule’s heart will remain eternal to his beloved wife, Jamie, and his proudest privilege in life was for his sons, Austin and Avery, to call him Dad.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jamie Epling Tate; two sons, Austin Jaynes Tate and Avery Thomas Tate; two brothers, Russell Jaynes Tate II and John Manson Tate II and wife, Melissa; four nephews, Barron Epling, Noah Tate, Cooper Tate and Mason Tate; three nieces, Mary Tate Dickson, Sarah Tate and Keenan Goble; his father- and mother-in-law, Tom and Becky Epling; and a brother-in-law, Barry Epling and wife, Ann. Jule will be missed by his family and his many close loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at First Baptist Church of Vass, 3446 U.S. Business 1, Vass.
