Judy Sarena Petersen, 79, of Glenview, Ill., formerly of Park Ridge, Ill., and Pinehurst, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, due to complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.
Judy was a loving mother to two daughters and a son. Upon retiring to Pinehurst, she discovered a love of quilting. Over the course of 15 years, she created at least 100 quilts, lovingly gifted to family, friends and charitable organizations. Her lifelong love of color and fabric lives on in each of these beautiful, award winning works of art.
She is survived by her daughters, Deb Dittmer (Carl) and Vicki De Roeck (Luke). She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Erin, Jack and Brenna Dittmer and Nicolle and Carter De Roeck.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, or 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221.