Judy P. Slagle

Judy Purvis Slagle, 67, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service Chapel in Troy, officiated by Dr. Neil Jackson, Bob McCormick and the Rev. Travis Shelton. Burial followed at Southside Cemetery in Troy. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Born Jan. 7, 1954, in Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Wesley and Hilda Burns Purvis. Judy spent most of her adult life being a mother to Stacy until she met Crawford, who was the love of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Garner (Joey), of Seagrove ; stepdaughters, Emily Diane Slagle, of Biscoe, and JoAnn Hillard, of Troy; granddaughter, Josie Mayalynn Garner (Jacob Byrd), of Asheboro; brother, Marvin Lewis Purvis (Goldie), of Carthage; stepgrandchildren, Leah Hillard (Sterling Breeden), Kayla Sanchez (Angel Sanchez), and Jonathan Saunders (Ashley); step-great-grandchildren, Ellianna Rose, Novaleigh Grace, Kobe Sterling Keith, Tenshi Sanchez; nieces and nephews, Ryne Purvis (Shannon), Kyler Purvis (Abbigail), Cassady Kronz (Chris), and Chance Purvis; great-niece and great-nephew, K.J. Harper and Lincoln Lewis; pet companion, Buddy Kingsley Slagle, who she always had a gotcha party for every Aug. 6, and he always had a grilled chicken from Hometown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford E. Slagle Jr.; and brother-in-law and honorary son, John Curtis Slagle.
Special thanks to FirstHealth Hospice and Encompass Home Health, and to all the health care workers who helped in her care.
Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Down Syndrome Organization, P.O. Box 99562, Raleigh, NC 27624 or the Autism Society of North Carolina, 8307 University Executive Park Drive #231, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
