Judy G. Dudley

Judy Garner Dudley, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
She was born March 30, 1944, in Carthage, to Hugh L. Garner and Shula Lewis Garner. Ms. Dudley was a hairdresser for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura Willard (Grant); two sons, Michael Willard and Ronnie Willard (Ann); six grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Garner (Betty), Darrell Garner (Bonnie) and Robert Garner (Sybil); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Yates Thagard Baptist Church in Whispering Pines, with Pastor Darrell Garner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
