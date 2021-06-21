Judith A. Wright

Judith Ann Allred Wright, 78, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.
Judy was born Dec. 7, 1942 in Muskogee, Okla. She lived her childhood in Tulsa, Okla., and Midland, Texas. Judy graduated from Midland High School in 1960. She went on to be a proud graduate of the University of Texas in Austin in 1964. After college, she met and married the love of her life for 55 years, Jeffery C. Wright. Although children were never a part of their lives, they led a very fulfilling life of travel and sharing their love of golf. They traveled the world from the pyramids of Egypt to safaris in Africa. Judy and Jeff were members at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan for decades and also members at Country Club of North Carolina, in Pinehurst. Judy was also a master bridge player and avid solver of crossword puzzles. She also was an extreme cat lover and always kept them close.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ethel Allred; her brother, Jim Allred; and her husband, Jeffrey Wright.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Bowden and her husband, Jerry Bowden; sister-in-law, Judy Allred; sister-in-law, Mary Wright and her husband, Prem Peter; and five nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Monique Waddell and her team of compassionate and skilled caregivers for their loving care around the clock during Judy’s last days.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Animal Advocates of Moore County, P.O. Box 3399, Pinehurst, NC 28374 would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.