Judith A. Preboske

Judith “Judy” Ann Preboske, previously of Antigo, Wis., went to her eternal home with God Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Her family was by her side as she battled complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 79 years old.
Judy was born on May 3, 1941, in Merrill, Wis., a daughter of Lester and Pearl Voigt. She married Peter Preboske on Sept. 1, 1962. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2002.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and was a graduate of Merrill High School in 1959. Judy and Pete retired in Pinehurst in 2000, and she resided in Pinehurst until 2018, before living near her son in Brookfield, Wis. Judy cherished caring for and spending holidays with her family. Her children have many fond memories of and will carry on her traditions of cooking morning breakfasts, favorite meals and holiday appetizers. She also had great attention to detail and showed her talents through various part-time bookkeeping jobs.
Judy was a long-time member and an active volunteer of Peace Lutheran Church, Antigo, Wis. She enjoyed helping others through the Dorcas Society, Altar Guild, and other charitable organizations. Judy had a love for music and was active in bell and church choir. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing golf and made a hole-in-one in 2006 at Pinewild Country Club. She also enjoyed hosting and playing bridge with friends, gardening, and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Judy was a devoted fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks.
Survivors include two brothers, Jerry (Eileen), and Scott (Kim), of Merrill, Wis.; three children, Suzanne Hahn (Randy Long), of Raleigh, Mike Preboske (Kathi), of Pewaukee, Wis., and Greg Preboske (Kayla) of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Josh Hahn (Abbie), Sam, Max, Adler, Hendrik and Crue Preboske. She also is survived by close companion, Dave Meyer, of Pinehurst.
In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by a baby daughter; father- and mother-in-law, Felix and Lorraine Preboske; and stepmother, Eileen Voigt.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., with Dr. Jeff Nielson and Vicar Erik Hart officiating. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s disease research at Mayo Clinic (https//philanthropy.mayoclinic.org) where her son, Greg, does Alzheimer’s research. Sympathy cards for the family can be sent to Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, 504 Edison Street, Antigo, WI.
Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfh.com.