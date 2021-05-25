Judith Ann Connelly, 81, of Pinehurst passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Rochester, N.Y., the fourth of six children of the late William George Garland II and Mildred Allaire Garland.
A Mass is scheduled Friday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, with Father John J. Forbes officiating. A reception will follow in the Founders Hall. Interment will follow the reception at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Judy grew up in Fairport, N.Y. She lived in California for 30 years and moved to Pinehurst 25 years ago. She was a member of Pinewild Country Club, where she and her husband were avid golfers. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, mah-jong, crafting, volunteering and more than anything, she genuinely loved making people laugh. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, where she participated in many activities including their annual Elphie “White Elephant” sale. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Carolina Philharmonic. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of almost 54 years, Kevin Connelly; her daughter, Jennifer Connelly; three older brothers in Rochester, N.Y.; one younger sister in North Carolina; two nephews; and three nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider contributions in her memory to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.