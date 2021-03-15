Juanita McManus passed through Heaven’s gates Thursday, March 11. 2021 after a brief illness. Born Jan. 16, 1931, she lived a full life in service of her Lord and Savior, was ever faithful to her beloved St. Andrews United Methodist Church, her family and all those whom she loved.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, located at the same address, inside the chapel, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Juanita began working at the age of 14 at the cosmetics counter in Kress dime store in downtown Greensboro. She graduated from Greensboro High School in 1949 and after receiving her secretarial certificate, began 24 years in the employ of Fred and Chloe Sarles at Inter-Ocean Insurance Company, where she eventually became office manager. When the office closed, she went to work as a medical transcriptionist for a multi-physician office, including W. Seigfried Smith Jr. M.D., with whom she continued as office manager, until their mutual retirement 40 years later. After one week of retirement, she went back to work transcribing in plastic surgery for another few years, to finally end her 70-year career.
At the age of 15, Juanita joined St. Andrews United Methodist Church, where she became active in the youth group, joined the choir, served on the administrative council, and taught Sunday School until she moved away in 2017. The church was an enormous part of her life, and she devoted her time and efforts to St. Andrews, the Lord and His people, in any way she could.
When her first great-grandchild was to be born, she decided to relocate to Moore County to care for him. Her family was so pleased she was nearby. She cared for him with his mother three months until a heart attack prevented her from doing so. She rallied back from that of course, strong person that she was, and three years later a second great-grandchild was born, this time a girl. She was so excited to meet and hold her just three weeks ago.
Juanita traveled throughout her life. In 1984 she journeyed to the Holy Land along with several friends and her beloved Aunt Lois, which was supremely meaningful for her. Later in 1990, she took the Grand European Tour to Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and saw the The Passion Play in Oberammergau. In 2009 she traveled with her cousin, Thelma Schoolfield, who was like a sister to her, Thelma’s daughter, Judy and Juanita’s daughter, Melody, traveled to Scotland, where they met up with cousin, Laura Henderson and her husband, Tom Franta, for a guided tour. Juanita and Thelma had spent much of their lives working on the Henderson Clan genealogy and were so excited to visit the homeland.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Capps Huffman and Melvin Jacob Huffman; and twin daughters, Cammie Jane and Connie Ruth McManus in infancy.
She leaves behind her daughter, Melody McManus Williams (Allen); grandchildren, Ashley Morris Haddock (Brandon), Joseph Morris and Trevor Morris; great-grandchildren, Briar Henry Haddock and Josephine Lee Haddock; brother, Tom H. Millikan (Pat); two nieces, Lynn and Pam; several cousins; beloved friend, Michele Bean; and countless friends and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Pickett, 2106 N..C Hwy. 62 East, Julian, NC 27283-9201.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.