Juanita J. Laurant

Carthage native Juanita Jernigan Laurant died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Glens Falls, N.Y., at the age of 97.
She is survived by her son, Robert Darrell Laurant, and daughter-in-law, Gail B. Laurant; two grandchildren, Cindee Layne, of Lynchburg, Va., and Aaron Jeremy Laurant, of Fort Collins, Colo., and five great-grandchildren. Her husband, Francis, died in 2001.
A graduate of Moore County schools, she attended Montreat College before leaving to become a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army in Norfolk, Va. She was one of the first librarians at the Fairmount Community Library in Camillus, N.Y., and later served as an assistant and secretary to Hal Bradley, the dean of Adirondack Community College in Queensbury, N.Y. A prolific poet and avid crossword puzzle fan, she instilled a love of the English language in her son, who became a newspaper columnist and author.
Her ashes will be interred alongside those of her late husband at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y.
No formal services are planned, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, N.Y.