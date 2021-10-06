Joyce Styers-Walters, of Aberdeen, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 79.
A graveside service will be held at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 10, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Joyce was born in Moore County on Sept. 11, 1942, to the late Clayton and Viola Briggs Kirk. She grew up on her family's farm in Roseland where she grew into a selfless, kind-hearted person, whom her family would later view as the matriarch of the family. She married William Hugh Styers and had three children before his death in 1990.
Joyce enjoyed trips to the beach and Lake Tillery where she spent time with her family. She attended Taylor Memorial Baptist Church for many years where she was the pianist. She dearly loved her dog, Gidget. Joyce was a loving wife, extraordinary and awesome mother, and grandmother.
She leaves behind her husband, Robert of Aberdeen; her children, Kristi de Costa and her husband, Erik, of Moncure, Kirk and his wife, Sharon, of West End, and Kim and his wife, Betty Jo, of Roseland; her brother, Albert Kirk; her sister, Judy McKenzie and her husband, Lonnie; her grandchildren, Rylee, Regan, Chace Hudson, Josh and his wife, Ingrid, and Melissa; her great-grandchildren, Vania, Grayson, and Graham.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to FirstHealth Hospice for the dignified, kind, and patient care given to their mother throughout her sickness. Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374
