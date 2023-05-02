Joyce H. White

Joyce Hicks White passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, following a long illness with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. White; her parents, and stepfather, Johnnie Weary.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gaynelle W. Finch; nephews, F. O. Finch III (Heather), Jason D. Finch (Julie), and their children, Brooks and Sarah Opal Finch. Also surviving, special cousins Alma Barker (Ben), Janet Hughes (Phillip); and beloved dog, Gino.