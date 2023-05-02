Joyce H. White

Joyce Hicks White passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, following a long illness with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. White; her parents, and stepfather, Johnnie Weary.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gaynelle W. Finch; nephews, F. O. Finch III (Heather), Jason D. Finch (Julie), and their children, Brooks and Sarah Opal Finch. Also surviving, special cousins Alma Barker (Ben), Janet Hughes (Phillip); and beloved dog, Gino.
Joyce was born Oct. 28, 1939, to Mary Frances Dickerson and James Richard Hicks, in Oxford. She enjoyed her school days in Oxford, graduating from Oxford High School in 1958. She was in the first class at UNC Chapel Hill that admitted women as freshmen making life-long friends there. She began work at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh as a psychiatric social worker, later becoming Director of Admissions.
After retirement she relocated to Southern Pines, and volunteered at the ARC of Moore County, Friends of the Southern Pines library, the ARTS Council of Moore Country, Southern Pines Garden Club and Women of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her love of animals and her devotion to family and friends.
The family would like to thank FirstHealth Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m, Thursday, May 4, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial services are private at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Advocates of Moore County, P.O. Box 3399, Pinehurst, NC 28374.