Joyce Coleman Mearse, 83, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Joyce was born May 1, 1938, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Emory and Bernice Deane Coleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Yared.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles Mearse Jr.; daughter, Laura O’Brien (William); son, Ronald Uthus Jr. (Cathy); grandchildren, Ronald Uthus III (Kasey), William Toth, Jason Yared, Nicholas Toth, Katherine Yared, Tyler Yared, Melanie Smith and Kristen Smith; great-grandchildren, Landon Uthus, Macon Uthus and Ryan Woods; sister, Catherine Seal (Larry); and son-in-law, Michael Yared.
Joyce worked several decades for the CIA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds as well as traveling. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
