Joyce B. Wilson

Joyce Brown Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Joyce was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Moore County, to the late Margaret Dunlap and June Lewis Brown. She started teaching in Gaston County at Lucia. Joyce was a teacher in Moore County at Sandhills Farm Life, West End, Samarcand and Westmoore elementary schools and Robbins Primary School. Following her teaching years, she became a floating librarian at Westmoore and Highfalls Elementary schools. She spent several years as a Sunday School teacher at Bensalem Presbyterian and Mt. Carmel United Methodist Churches.
She was known for her love of genealogy and was an important contributor to the Moore County Historical Association at the Bryant House.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wilson Williams, of Pinebluff; son, Darrell Bradford Wilson and wife, Mary Ann Wilson, of Carthage; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Bell Wilson, of Milton; brother, Ralph Brown, of Thomasville; sister, Iris Strother, of Carthage; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Vance L. Wilson, formerly a teacher, coach and also a principal at Robbins Primary School; son, David L. Wilson; sister, Louise Lisk; brothers, Floyd A. Brown and Herman D. Brown; and great-granddaughter Ky’ona Williams.
