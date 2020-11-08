Eloise Joy Sheaffer Hall, 82, died peacefully in her Pinehurst home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Joy was born July 23, 1938, and grew up in Newtown Square, Pa., where she attended The Agnes Irwin School in Bryn Mawr, Pa. She completed boarding school at The Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Va., and became an elementary school teacher upon graduating from Briarcliff College in Westchester County, NY.
She was known as “Joydie” by her dearest friends. Joy moved to Pinehurst in 1962 with her husband, A. Parker Hall Jr. As a child, Joy and her two brothers, Peter Sheaffer and Dixie Chapman, spent several months of the year in Pinehurst with their mother, Eloise Geist. Joy’s father, Theodore C. Sheaffer, provided a taste of country living for Peter and Joy at Gaylea Farm in Newtown Square, Pa., at other times of the year.
Joy raised her daughter, Holly Hall, in Pinehurst. She became the stepmother of two more children, Parkie Hall and Muffy Hall, who spent summers in Pinehurst with Joy and their father, Parker Hall.
As a golf fanatic, Joy embraced ladies-day golf at both the Pinehurst Country Club and the Country Club of North Carolina. She won many tournaments playing with the Silver Foils at the Pinehurst Country Club. She was a devoted volunteer at most of the USGA tournaments that came through the Sandhills. On many occasions, she was a gracious hostess for golfers in need of quiet lodging in town for the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur tournaments.
She spent many years volunteering on the Moore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board supporting the growth of what is now FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Joy also felt very passionate about the creation of an elementary private school in the Pinehurst area. She was a founding contributor to the development of The Wallace O’Neal Day School in 1971 and became a devoted school volunteer and fundraiser. Her good friends, the family of Mary Elaine Meyer O’Neal, provided the land for what is currently now known as The O’Neal School.
From 1963-2000, Joy dabbled in the racehorse business. She owned several Standardbred horses that trained at The Pinehurst Trotting Track and then went North to compete. Among one of her most prize-winning Standardbred stakes horses was JJ’s Darlin’. She also shared this interest in race horses with her daughter, Holly, a Maryland racehorse trainer. They owned Blazing Stables Inc. and Carolina Stables, two Thoroughbred stables in Maryland. Her Thoroughbreds raced up and down the East Coast with Holly and her husband, Ross R. Pearce, also a Maryland racehorse trainer. For a few winters, they would bring the horses to Southern Pines for Joy to share in the experience closer to home and run their horses at the Moore County Point to Point Races before heading back to Pimlico Racecourse. Her most exciting win was in Southern Pines, when her turf horse, Center Star, won The Belk Sandhills Cup in 1997, and she was surrounded by family.
Family meant the most to “Joydie.” Even if you were not related to her, she would treat you as a family member if you became her friend. She will be remembered for her strength, independence, and generosity by many.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Holly Pearce and Muffy Finken; two brothers, Peter Sheaffer and Dixie Chapman; five grandchildren, Jaime Annexy, Chasi Annexy, Jessica Pearce, Elizabeth Johnston and Parker Pearce; two great-granddaughters, Amelia Grace Kemmerer and Dabney Johnston; two nephews and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst. All friends and family are welcome. There will be no reception following the service, due to the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, Joy would appreciate donations be made to The O’Neal School, Attn: Blanche Slade Hancock, P.O. Box 290, Southern Pines, NC 28388. Any questions can be answered via telephone at (910) 692-6920, ext. 150.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.