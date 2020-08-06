Josie E. Walker

Josie Ella Walker, 92, of Irvington, N.J., formerly of Robbins, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Alaris Health at Essex in Irvington.
A private service was held Thursday, Aug. 6, at Simon Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines. Burial followed in the New Zion Cemetery in Robbins.
Miss Walker retired from Ketcham and McDougall in East Orange, N.J. After retirement, she returned to the work force, and was employed by the North Ward Child Development Center in Newark, N.J., and the Three Stages Child Care Center in East Orange, N.J. She genuinely enjoyed working with children.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
