Josiah “Joe” Stevenson IV, a resident of Pinehurst, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 85.
A native of Valley Stream, N.Y., Joe graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957 and Amos Tuck School of Business in 1958. Joe was married on Sept. 1, 1957, to his high school sweetheart, Jane, and moved one year later, with his wife and new baby, to Tokyo, Japan, to serve in the U.S. Air Force.
After three years of military service, Joe worked in advertising in New York City for Benton and Bowles, and in 1964 became a group product manager at Chesebrough Ponds in Connecticut, where he lived until 1974, when he was transferred to Tokyo to head up its Japanese office. Joe remained in Japan with his family for four years until being enticed back to his beloved Upper Valley and alma mater in 1977 to become alumni fund director at Dartmouth College. He held this position for seven years until the opportunity to follow another passion, classical music, arose and he became the director of development for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Joe held this position from 1984 to 1995 when he moved with Jane to Philadelphia to become the vice president and director of development for the Curtis Institute of Music. Joe remained at the Curtis Institute for eight years until his retirement in 2003.
Upon retirement, Joe was an active Dartmouth alum and consultant for the Ascutney Hospital in Vermont. He also continued nurturing his love of music and helping to bring it to others, becoming president of Opera North. Later, after he and Jane moved to North Carolina in 2005, Joe became a trustee of the North Carolina Symphony. During that time, Joe also co-wrote a book “Informed Fundraising: An Introduction and Guide,” sharing the knowledge he had gained through his successful career as a fundraiser for nonprofit organizations.
Joe was an avid runner, skier, hiker, golfer, painter and poet. He loved Dartmouth College and Vermont, where he and his wife, Jane, owned a home for 30 years, and raised their two sons, later hosting their sons’ families at family reunions. He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years; two sons; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements will be online in the near future and in private in person at a later date.