Joshua R. Forrest

Joshua Ray Forrest, 35, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born on June 11, 1986, in Moore County, a son of Donald and Janet Parsons Forrest.
Joshua was a graduate of North Moore High School and earned an associate degree from Sandhills Community College. He was currently employed with Pinehurst Medical Clinic.
Joshua loved his family, especially his 6-month old son, Chanceton. He was incredibly grateful for his son and cherished every minute he was able to spend with him. His love for Chanceton will last an eternity.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Crystal Richardson-Forrest, and son, Chanceton Forrest; a brother Mark Forrest (wife Krista); and his paternal grandmother, Willa Forrest. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robin and Karen Richardson, with whom he had a very special bond.
Joshua had an extremely close relationship with C.E. Forrest, his paternal grandfather, who preceded him in death.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
