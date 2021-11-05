Joshua L. Horne

Joshua Lane Horne, so affectionally knows as “Josh,” 38, of Candor, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, at East Montgomery High School Auditorium in Biscoe. A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. The family requests masks be worn.
Josh was born April 22, 1983, in Moore County at Moore Regional Hospital. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Josh spent his time working at his second home that he loved, Pinehurst Resort Caddie Program in Pinehurst, where he was a veteran caddie for 14 years.
Josh was the son of the late Larry Lane Horne, formerly of Candor; and is survived by his mother, Tema Faye Streater Horne, of the home; brothers, Demetrius Ingram Horne (Loida), of Miami, Fla. and Gregory Robert Horne (Monique), of Vineland, N.J.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
