Swinnie

Josephine Swinnie

Josephine Russell Swinnie, 82, of the Eastwood community, Pinehurst, died Monday,

June 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Funeral services are Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.

A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

Interment will be at St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, 444 Lea Road, West End.

Mrs. Swinnie was a longtime member of St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church, and she was a well-known accomplished vocalist and pianist.

Survivors include children, Milton Swinnie (Beverly), Kenneth Swinnie (Jocelyn), John Swinnie (Christine), and Kim McCullough (Kelby); stepdaughter, Sheila Harris; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson; and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com.