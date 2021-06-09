Josephine Russell Swinnie, 82, of the Eastwood community, Pinehurst, died Monday,
June 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Funeral services are Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road, Raeford. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.
Interment will be at St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, 444 Lea Road, West End.
Mrs. Swinnie was a longtime member of St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church, and she was a well-known accomplished vocalist and pianist.
Survivors include children, Milton Swinnie (Beverly), Kenneth Swinnie (Jocelyn), John Swinnie (Christine), and Kim McCullough (Kelby); stepdaughter, Sheila Harris; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson; and other relatives.
