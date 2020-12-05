Josephine G. Crabtree, 94, of Elkhart, Ind., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born March 17, 1926, in Moore County, to the late Hugh T. and Ocia Cockman Brown. She married her true love, James C. Crabtree, on July 8, 1949. He passed away May 29, 2019, after 69 years of marriage.
Surviving are two sons, Johnnie F. Crabtree (Phyllis) and Roy T. Crabtree; two grandsons, Chad M. Crabtree and Bryan S. Crabtree (Alisha D.); three great-grand grandchildren, Christian S. Crabtree, Adrienne L. Crabtree and Noelle E. Crabtree; brother, Tracy Edward Brown (Sherry); sister, Emily Lois Priest (Joe).
In addition to her parents, and husband, James, she was preceded in death by great-grandson, Noah B. Crabtree; brothers, George Brown Jr., Wesley Argene Brown, Hugh “Bud” Monroe Brown; sisters, Amanda Maxine Vest and Myrtie E. Kennedy.
Josephine and James had called Elkhart, Ind., home since 1958. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed antiques, gardening and raising vegetables and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed going on vacation and traveling, and carried a lifelong love of her home state North Carolina.
As her sons and family, we are very grateful for the foundation of life that our parents laid down for us.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Todd Moore.
Arrangements for Josephine are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart, Ind., and Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins.
