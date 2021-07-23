Joseph M. “Buck” Kendrick, 88, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Born on April 4, 1933, in Raleigh, Buck was the son of the late Joseph Marion and Mary Alford Kendrick. Buck earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing after attending Cornell University, lona College, New Rochelle, N.Y, and St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pa.
During his working days, he worked as a sales and marketing person in the electronics industry. He was Southeast regional manager for Dupont Electronics for 22 years, then took early retirement. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Miller Kendrick; two sons, Scott D. Kendrick, of Maryland, and Kevin S. Kendrick, of Connecticut; and five grandchildren: Jorgen S., Ryan M. (wife Briana), Hannah S. Kendrick, Lexi and Austin Pearson.
