A visitation for friends and family of Joseph Morgan Carpenter, who passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home in Wagram, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Southern Pines.
A native of Wagram, Mr. Carpenter was the husband of Barbara Aydelott Carpenter, and the son of the late Joseph M. Carpenter Sr. and Mary Latham Carpenter. Joe was a graduate of N.C. State University, where he was elected class treasurer for his senior year. He served in the U.S. Army, Airborne Ranger in Vietnam in the 1st Calvary Division as a captain and company commander. He was awarded The Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, Air Medal, and other awards.
In the 1980s, Joe served a four-year term on the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. He spent his adult life working toward wildlife preservation.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, he leaves his daughter, Sarah Preston, of Atlanta; stepdaughter, Suzanne McClure, of Whispering Pines; granddaughters, Emma and Haley McLaurin; grandson, Rowan Hennessey; sister, Linda Bennie, of Naples; and nephews, Star Elton, Jay Sellers, Jody Sellers and Jenks Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Taylor.
A special thanks to his caregiver, Justin Kocan.
Memorial donations can be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.