Joseph L. Stuber

Joseph Leo Stuber, 63, of Pinehurst, passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Joey was born Jan. 13, 1957, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Robert and Genevieve Mazur Stuber.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Joey graduated from Pinecrest High School, class of 1974. He furthered his education at Sandhills Community College, earning three separate associate degrees. He worked in construction, drafting and plumbing design for most of his working career. He was a jack-of-all trades, do-it-yourselfer, taking on various construction projects. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer; son, Aaron Stuber; siblings, John Edward Stuber (Susan), of Boone, Stefan Robert Stuber (Darlene), of Greensboro, Joanne Stuber Tugwell (Jeffery), of Wake Forest, Susan Marie Stuber, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Robert Jerome Stuber (Amanda), of Vanceboro, and James Allen Stuber, of Candler; 15 nieces and nephews; and a host of other close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joey’s name be made Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28387 or FirstHealth Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.