Joseph F. Frye

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joseph Franklin Frye, 82, of Vass, who passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Duke University Hospital, in Durham, surrounded by his loving family. He was a true warrior in his battle against cancer, but his earthly body finally grew tired.
Joe was born in Vass, on Nov. 2, 1940, to the late Lucian Brooks Frye and Virginia “Gladys” Smith Frye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Frye Hendricks (Deland, Fla.), Rebecca “Betty” Frye King (Vass) and Rachel Frye Thomas (Concord); and three nephews and a niece.
Joe was a devoted husband of 56 years to his sweetheart wife, Ruth Chilton Frye, a loving father, and a doting grandfather. He lived a full life and touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. Throughout his life, Joe was known for his kind and gentle nature. He had a smile that could light up a room and a heart that overflowed with love. He enjoyed spending time working in his yard, occasionally fishing with his granddaughter and he always put others before himself.
Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and had been a 46-year member of the Masonic Lodge, Southern Pines AF and AM Lodge No. 484.
In his battle against cancer, Joe demonstrated incredible strength and resilience. He faced each day with courage and determination, inspiring those around him with his unwavering faith and positive outlook. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his daughter, Susan Frye Stroder; his granddaughter, Lauren Brooks Stroder; and his siblings, William Brooks Frye (Bill), Samuel Morris Frye (Sam) and Ann Frye Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched.
The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 3, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Vass, with Pastors Bill Davis and Timothy Caudle officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery with Masonic and military honors.
In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Vass Community Food Pantry, 2551 N. U.S. 1 Business, Vass, NC 28394.
Rest in peace, dear Joe. Your love and light will shine on forever.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.