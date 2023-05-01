Joseph F. Frye

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joseph Franklin Frye, 82, of Vass, who passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Duke University Hospital, in Durham, surrounded by his loving family. He was a true warrior in his battle against cancer, but his earthly body finally grew tired.

Joe was born in Vass, on Nov. 2, 1940, to the late Lucian Brooks Frye and Virginia “Gladys” Smith Frye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Frye Hendricks (Deland, Fla.), Rebecca “Betty” Frye King (Vass) and Rachel Frye Thomas (Concord); and three nephews and a niece.