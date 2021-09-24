Joseph Edward “Joey” Smith, 63, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born March 7, 1957.
Anyone interested in playing a round of golf at noon Sunday, Oct. 24, at Hyland Hills, may call Tim Smith at (910) 322-3697 or Robin Smith at (910) 988-9097. A small memorial service, conducted by Bruce Frye and Father Bucholtz will follow golf. Food will be served in the dining room at Hyland Hills.
Beloved brother of “The Smith Boys, Joey was a friend to all. His heart was huge and all should know that there was a place for them within that great man. His laughter was full of excitement and thrills, and to have experienced this was a gift to us all. His sense of humor was unique and different, just like Joey. If you needed anything at all, Joey would be the first to show.
He loved to entertain and played a mean guitar. We have all spent time in the Smith backyard, singing along with him strumming the guitar, with his band called The Free Birds, which included Jack, Tim and “them,” and soaring with the Eagles. What a treat. Always a great moment for all. Joey was special to us all and will be missed, but never forgotten. He is hanging with Mom, Dad and brother, Andy.
“He ain’t heavy; he’s our brother,” as the song by the Hollies says.
He stands beside Red, Dunnie “Momma D” and Andy and his higher power. He is at peace with himself and others. Our family is slowly coming back together in a place called heaven. See you soon, Joey. Watch him close, Andy, Mom and Dad
The rest: Robin, Tim, Mike and friends.