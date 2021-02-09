Joseph C. Krallinger, of Southern Pines, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1931 in Lancaster, Pa., to Fred and Mathilde Krallinger. He was the loving husband of Hilde Krallinger for over 65 years.
He is survived by their children, Joanne Touchberry (Jack), Diane Schneider and Robert Krallinger (Patricia); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a loving father and husband who left a legacy of caring and a strong family bond that will forever inspire all who were touched by his compassion and love.
Professionally, Joseph was a certified public accountant and author of several financial planning and corporate acquisition books. He was a former chief financial officer with the Berwind Corporation in Philadelphia and was also a former partner with the accounting firm Arthur Anderson.
Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army and tirelessly worked for over 25 years as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. Golf, tennis and spending summers at the beach with his family were activities that inspired him and all those who were blessed to have spent time with him. He will be deeply missed by his family, but he is now resting in the peaceful arms of God.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and those attending are required to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.