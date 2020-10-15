Joseph C. Allred

Joseph Cranford “Babydoll” Allred, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.
He is survived by daughter, Denise Allred Walker (Chris); brothers, Leon, Don and Jimmy (Patsy); and sisters, Rudorth, Clara and Hilda.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vonnie Mae Frye Allred; siblings Arnold and Berline; and parents, George Clark and Dolly Lambert Allred.
As a member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, and previously was an active member of Page Memorial United Methodist Church.
He was a lifetime VFW member, serving our nation with pride as a U.S. Army corporal in the Korean War and eight years in the Army Reserve. He worked 15 years for Coca-Cola of Aberdeen and worked 33 years, until retirement, for Standard Trucking.
Friends may pay their respects from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines on Saturday, Oct. 17. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m., at Bethesda Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Aberdeen First Baptist, P.O. Box 1066, Aberdeen, NC 28315 and/or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.