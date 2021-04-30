Jose G. Miranda Jr.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 Jose Gabriel Miranda Jr., of Pinehurst, went to his heavenly home at the age 80 after a long battle with dementia.
Jose was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Jose and Virginia Sosa Miranda. He moved with his family to Fayetteville when he was 14.
Jose was passionate about sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and studying and teaching God’s precious Word. He attended the Cape Fear School of Theology and was ordained into the ministry at Village Drive Baptist Church in 1976. During Jose’s ministry, he not only was able to share God’s love with those here at home, but also with those in foreign lands. He conducted the Southern Baptist Convention Ministry for Evangelism in North Carolina in 1987 and served as vice president and president of the N.C. Southern Baptist Evangelism Association in the late 1970s. He was also chairman of the Nicky Cruz Outreach of North Carolina from 1970-1975.
A 1978 trip into Poland to smuggle Bibles and Christian literature behind what was then the Iron Curtain is one of the highlights of Jose’s ministry.
In addition to his love for Christ, he will be remembered for his quick wit, wide grin, compassionate giving spirit, love for family and friends and for being a beloved troublemaker.
Jose was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine, of the home; his siblings, Raymond Miranda (Barbara), Doris Lugo and Luz Stuart, all of Fayetteville, and Lily Bennett, of West Monroe, La. Numerous nieces and nephews and many disciples he mentored in God’s Holy Word.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Tabor City.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.