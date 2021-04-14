Jonathan Vaughn, 45, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Jonathan Vaughn, a gregarious guy, made friends out of strangers wherever he went. He loved people of all creeds, colors, religious beliefs and economic status. It can certainly be said he was loved in return by most.
Those who grieve at this terrible loss are his mother, father, sister, brother, his chosen mate, Farren, and three beautiful children, whom he loved beyond all and always shall, Layla, Natalie and Erik. Jonathon also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many brothers of the heart will mourn this terrible loss.
The immediate family would like to thank Eric, Jonathan’s friend, and brother, for being a rock and friend to his mother during this difficult time.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Jonathon’s life and memories will be held Sunday, April 18, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Aberdeen Park Complex, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.