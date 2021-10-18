Jon “Jack” Lee Wiese, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, after a valiant battle with non-COVID pneumonia.
Jack was born on March 16, 1935, in Madison, Wis., to the late Raymond and Florence Wiese. His family relocated to Minnesota in 1951, and he graduated from Stillwater High School in 1953. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. After his discharge in 1957, he worked various jobs until he began working at Andersen Corporation in Bayport, Minn., in 1959. He started as a service man in the Kansas area and was eventually promoted to salesman for the southeast (VA-NC-SC). At Andersen, he reconnected with an old Stillwater classmate, Eleanor Zeuli, and they married on June 4, 1966. Ellen and Jack moved to Charlotte, where their daughter Mari Michelle was born.
Jack was an accomplished salesman with Andersen. He called on builders, architects and building supply companies in his southeast territory, and made many lifelong friendships along the way. He talked about Andersen windows to anyone and everyone, always trying to make a sale. He very much enjoyed working for Andersen and retired in 1994 with 35 years of outstanding service. Jack and Ellen then relocated to Pinehurst in 1996 to their new home in the Pinewild community.
Although he played many sports in high school and in the Army (baseball, basketball and football), golf was always Jack’s favorite. He started playing around age 10 and played until the month before he died. He played at courses all around the U.S., and had 7 holes-in-one, his last one at the age of 84 while playing with his grandson Jason. He had many golfing buddies in Pinewild, including the pro shop staff with whom he enjoyed countless hours of golf and conversation.
Jack was also an avid sports fan. He was a huge Wisconsin Badgers supporter and watched any sport in which they played. He really enjoyed watching all sports with Mari, as he trained her to be an avid sports junkie too. Some of his favorite times were spent teaching golf to his beloved grandchildren, Deanna and Jason.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Florence Wiese; his godparents, Ray and Myrtes Perry; and his beloved wife of 55 years, Ellen Wiese, who passed on Aug. 2, 2021.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Mari Wiese Pilkington and husband, Michael, of Laurinburg; granddaughter, Deanna Michelle Pilkington, of Concord; grandson, Jason Glenn Pilkingto,n of Greenville; sister, Janet Frazer, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and cousin, Kay Pierce, of Roseville, Minn.
The family would like to thank his outstanding medical team for their excellent care of Jack: Dr. David Hipp, Dr. Joseph Gibbons, Dr. Michael Pritchett, Dr. Mariel Gillham; nurses Tracey, Brittany, Ashley, Peggy, Ute, Lindsey, Stephany, Stephen and the “M’s” — Meredith, Makayla, Mackenzie, Medley, Melissa and Monica; and respiratory therapists Dallas and Johnny.
Memorials can be made in Jack’s name to the Foundation of FirstHealth Cancer Care Fund, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A celebration of his life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, Monday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. The family requests that individuals unvaccinated for COVID wear masks.
