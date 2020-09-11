Johnnie J. Buie

Johnnie Junior Buie, 87, of Vass, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at UNC Hospital, in Chapel Hill.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Bill Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Junior was born in Moore County to the late Johnnie and Stella Westmoreland Buie on Nov. 29, 1932. Junior worked as a carpenter and painter. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Atkins Buie; his sister, Emily Michael; and brothers, Teddy Buie and Bobby Buie. He is survived by his sons, Allen Buie, of Vass, Timmy Buie (Anna), of Carthage, and Wayne Buie (Michelle), of Michigan; sisters, Geraldine Garner, of Lakeview, Shirley Weatherspoon (Jimmy), of Southern Pines, and Joyce Chalflinch, of Robbins; grandchildren, Allison, Kellie, Gabrielle, Candace, Joey and Josh; great-grandchildren, Laine and Levi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnnie Junior Buie Memorial Fund, c/o Cox Memorial Funeral Home, P.O. Box 651, Vass NC 28394. Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.