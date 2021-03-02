John William Spears Jr., of Robbins, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
John grew up in the Carthage area and graduated from Union Pines High School. He worked as a long haul truck driver early on before settling in Robbins with his wife, Julie, and their son, Noah. John was a family man, devoted to his family and loved ones. He shared an extra special bond with his son, Noah. They both loved the outdoors and motorcycles. John was an active member of the Guardians of the Children, a group that advocates for abused and exploited children. John, along with Noah, traveled all over to protect and stand up for the rights of those who do not have a voice.
John was an active member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, in Robbins. John loved Jesus and did not mind sharing God’s glory with anyone who would listen. John was an honest and loyal friend, who was true to the end.
John was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, John (Tex/Pete) Spears; and his mother, Judy Rae Spears.
John is survived by his loving wife, Julie Brown; son, Noah Spears; sister, Kay Rodriguez; brother, Ben Spears; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Guardians of the Children, Winston Salem, (https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/gocws); or Tabernacle United Methodist Church, P O Box 395, Robbins, NC 27325. For those wishing to make a special contribution for Noah, a college fund account will be established at FirstBank in Robbins.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spears family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.