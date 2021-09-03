John W. Dowd, 71, of Carthage, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
John was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Pinehurst, to the late Robert Peter Dowd, II and Eva R. Dowd. He graduated from Southern Pines High School, and served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his children Sara Dowd, Abigail Dowd (Jason Duff) and Jake Dowd; brothers, Pete Dowd (Julia), of Carthage, Neil Dowd (Tara), of West End, and Tom Dowd, of Biscoe; sisters, Ann Medlin (Robert), of West End, Harriet Wicker (Jerry), of West End; and his best friend, Ray Owen; and a host of dear nieces, nephews friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Max and Ollie, and nephews, Ben Dowd and Luke Dowd.
He loved animals, nature and most of all, his three children, of whom he was so proud. He believed that the most important thing to strive for was happiness and his quiet nature could not hide his infectious smile. All who knew and loved him will remember his lingering kindness and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Moore Humane Society.
A graveside service is planned. Details will be provided later.
