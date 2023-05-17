John R. Malpass Jr., of Pinehurst passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2023.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dede Malpass, of Pinehurst; his son, John Malpass III, of New Bern; daughter, Jennifer Lee Gudaitis, also of New Bern; and sister, Rosemary Malpass, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Michael Malpass, Patrick Malpass, Timothy Malpass and Emily Malpass; and grandchildren, Ryan and Ella Gudaitis.
He was a combat veteran and awarded the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action during the Vietnam War. He was a man of many talents and interests; a lifelong learner, most recently teaching and mentoring doctoral students.
John grew up in New York and graduated from West Point Military Academy. Before he went to West Point, he regretted being just one merit badge away from earning his Eagle Scout designation. He earned several more advanced degrees, including a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Southern California.
He was tough, brave, tenacious and confident. He could be goal-oriented, single-minded, and dogmatic — but he and had a soft side for grandbabies and dogs, especially dachshunds.
If you did not know him well, you would not be aware that he was a very gifted artist — like his brother, Allen, and sister, Rosemary. He could draw anything beautifully, but really found his niche in making stained glass windows, lamps, glass terrariums, and more.
Another aspect for most of John’s life was his incredible athleticism. He ran track as a young man; he kept running, even completing a marathon in his 40s. He became an avid golfer, loved to play racquetball and even did yoga and tai chi.
He was not always easy, but he was respected, and he was ours. We loved him well and will miss him every day.