Malpass

John R. Malpass Jr.

John R. Malpass Jr., of Pinehurst passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2023.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dede Malpass, of Pinehurst; his son, John Malpass III, of New Bern; daughter, Jennifer Lee Gudaitis, also of New Bern; and sister, Rosemary Malpass, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Michael Malpass, Patrick Malpass, Timothy Malpass and Emily Malpass; and grandchildren, Ryan and Ella Gudaitis.