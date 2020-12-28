John P. Lowery

John Patrick Lowery, 53, was born April 11, 1967, and departed this life at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
A funeral service will be conducted on 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Turning Point Worship Center, with the Rev. Stoney Locklear officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at the New Beginning Baptist Church Cemetery in Raeford.
