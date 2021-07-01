John Paul Hoban, 57, of Copley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving, devoted wife and family. John courageously battled ALS until the end.
John was born July 6, 1963, in Washington, D.C. He was the son of Paul Joseph Hoban and Joan Patricia Murphy Hoban; and the husband of Anne Marie Goubeaux Hoban.
John grew up in Maryland, where he fostered his love of all things sports. John graduated from Frostburg State University, where he played basketball and had a long and prosperous career with AT&T in sales.
John was an avid car collector of Mercedes Benz, loved politics, his faith, the stock market and traveling. John especially treasured his annual summer trips to the Outer Banks with his wife’s family. John enjoyed everything sports, especially his beloved Ravens, where he was a season ticket holder and the Orioles. John fulfilled his lifelong dream and attended the Super Bowl in 2001 to see his hometown Ravens take home the victory.
John was a gentle, quiet soul and never met a stranger. He loved meeting and talking to people and had a brilliant mind that could carry on a conversation about anything.
John is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Hoban, of Copley, Ohio; father, Paul Joseph Hoban, of Pinehurst; sister, Mauri Hoban Walter and husband, Doug, of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Colleen Hoban Draper and husband, David, of Chapel Hill; father in-law and mother in-law, Russell and Jane Goubeaux, of Brookville, Ohio; brother in-law, Charlie Goubeaux and wife, Cherie, of West Manchester, Ohio; sister in-law, Katie Hummel and husband, Steve, of Medina, Ohio; and sister in-law, Emily Hajec and husband, Jet, of of Streetsboro, Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his mother, Joan Patricia Hoban.
Those who wish to honor his life can donate to the ALS Association to help find a treatment and a cure for this devastating disease.
A private memorial will be held in July.