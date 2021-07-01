John M. Gray III

John Michael Gray III, 72, of Southern Pines, formerly of Groton, Conn., passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House Monday, June 28, 2021, after a courageous battle against MDS and leukemia.
He was born in 1948 in Mobile, Ala., to John and Marion Gray.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Gray; two daughters, Corinne Gray and Krista Gray (Greg Rust); three grandchildren, Jaden Michael Del Risco Gray, Colton Michael Rust and Boden Gray Rust; his sister, Brenda Jacklin (Charlie); brother, Marion Gray (Judy); sister-in-law, Janet French Gray (Terry); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wyatt Gray.
Mike graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1972, retiring as a captain in the U.S. Coast Guard after 27 years of service. He was selected and attended the U.S. Army War College in 1991. He was stationed from Sitka, Alaska, to San Juan, Puerto Rico and along the East Coast. Throughout his career his achievements and commendations were numerous. He also earned his M.B.A. from Suffolk University and a master’s degree in economics from Brown University.
He loved boating, fishing, working outdoors and golf. Above all, Mike was proudest of his family.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., and burial will follow, with military honors, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Mike, please consider a donation to the Coast Guard Foundation at https://coastguardfoundation.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html?sl_tc=homepage,where you may type his name in the memoriam section or by mail to: Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road,
Stonington, CT 06378-1807.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.