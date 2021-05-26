John L. Naylor Jr.

John Lewis Naylor Jr., known as Jack to family and friends and Granjack to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Twink.
Jack was born in 1927 to Margaret and John Naylor and grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio. After graduating from Western Reserve Academy, he continued his education at Wabash College in Indiana and the University of Michigan Law School.
Jack and Twink were married in 1952, while he was serving in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps at the Pentagon. The couple returned a year later to Cleveland, where he joined the Falsgraf, Reidy and Shoup law firm and then Calfee, Halter and Griswold, where he was a partner. Jack retired from Calfee on Dec. 31, 1992.
Jack was an active contributor to the Cleveland civic community, serving as chairman and a board member of the Greater Cleveland YMCA. He also served on the boards and as president of the Hermit Club and Mayfield Country Club and was an active member of the Union Club of Cleveland.
After Jack’s retirement, the couple moved to the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, he served as a board member and president of the homeowners’ association and the Pinehurst Forum and Pinehurst Civic Group.
Jack was an elder at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
He was an avid waterfowl hunter, golfer, bridge player and a voracious reader. Most importantly, Jack was a supportive and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a good friend to many.
Jack is survived by daughters, Laura Shaw (Whitney), of Charlotte, Sandra Naylor, of Graham and Gwenn Klose (Dale), of Overland Park, Kan. He’s also survived by six grandchildren, Geoff (Erin), Jonathan (Ashley) and Kammie Shaw, and Jenny Dangelo (Alex), Dale Jr. (Katie Calvert) and Kevin Klose. In addition, Jack is survived by five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sarah Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 South May St., Southern Pines.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Jack’s memory to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Southern Pines, or Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.