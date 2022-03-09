John Kozdron, 88, of Broadview Heights (Cleveland), Ohio, passed away March 5, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst.
Born Nov. 24, 1933, John was the second youngest of 10 children and was a gifted mechanical engineer working for Eaton Corp. for 32 years. John was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army for two years. Married to Winifred Kozdron (nee Moran) who passed away five years ago, John moved to Pinehurst in December 2020 to live with Jim and Cathy Gentz, his daughter and son-in-law.
Family would like to thank FirstHealth Hospice and Aging Outreach Services for lovingly caring for John during this time.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Zabor Funeral Home, 54680 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Fairlawn, Ohio.
Online condolences can be left at www.ZaborFH.com.