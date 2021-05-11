John “Jack” Joseph Lyons, 74, of Whispering Pines, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Jack was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late John Joseph Lyons and Rose Gilliland Lyons. Jack graduated from Marquette University with a degree in electrical engineering where he also played basketball for the Golden Eagles. After college, Jack began a long military career in the U.S. Navy, starting as an A-7 pilot and later managing aircraft maintenance. He was instrumental in transitioning the F-18 to both the Australians and Canadians. Following retirement from the Navy as a commander with 21 years of service, Jack worked as a consultant in the Washington, D.C., area. He continued his education, earning a master of arts in finance. Jack later retired to Whispering Pines, where he was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed great games of poker with his Whispering Pines friends.
When Jack married his wife of 33 years, they intended to have a small family wedding. The party grew significantly because his friends wanted to witness the marriage of the last bachelor in their group. Jack and Pam had a wonderful life together, enjoying trips with family and friends as well as overseas adventures.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Ann Lyons; two children, Kristin Denise Rever (Brian) of Burke, Va., and Brian Douglas Pratt (Jeanne), of Sunnyside, N.Y.; his sister, Virginia Hickey (Raymond), of Gaffney, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.
Jack will always be remembered for being a loving husband, father and a doting grandfather who cherished his five grandchildren, Delaney, Jack, and Kelsey Rever, and Sawyer and Greyson Pratt.
A military graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery.
