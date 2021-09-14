John Joseph Flynn, 82, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
John was born Feb. 16, 1939, in New York City to the late Grace Anderson and Robert Flynn. He attended Notre Dame as a midshipman on a Navy scholarship and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. John served his country as a naval aviator. He and Inger retired to Pinehurst, where he was active in golf and community service. He volunteered with the Pinehurst Police Department and tutored at Sandhills Community College.
He is survived by sons, Kevin Michael Flynn, Brian Erik Flynn (Kristin) and Sean Patrick Flynn (Sherry); daughter, Lise Marie Booth (Harrison); and grandchildren, Jake, Erin, Dalton and Patrick.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Inger Marie-Flynn.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.