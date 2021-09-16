John Howard "Johnny" Maness, of West End, answered the call of his Heavenly Father at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Monday, Sept.13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in 1951 and raised in Robbins, Johnny was a lifelong resident of Moore County. Johnny kept busy; he had many hobbies and always had an ongoing project. As a child, one of the many things he learned from his elders was gardening, and as Pop, he passed his knowledge along. He was a serial entrepreneur and owned many local businesses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but his favorite time was spent with his adoring wife, their children, and grandchildren. Johnny met the love of his life, Hope, at a local dance in 1976. It was love at first sight, and shortly thereafter they were wed. A couple of years later they expanded their family and went on to create many unforgettable memories. To Johnny, family meant everything.
Johnny was preceded in death by, parents Felton and Maxine Williams Maness; beloved in-laws, Everett Haywood and Joyce Frye Haywood; brother, Michael Maness; sister, Sarah Connell; and two grandchildren, Brighton Hope and baby Coconut.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Hope Haywood Maness; children, Chris Maness, of Carthage, Hollie Morgan, her husband, Will, and their children, Lacey and Cash, of West End, and Brandon Maness, his wife, Brooke, and their children Madeline and J.B., of West End.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brighton Hope Cuddle Cot Fund and/or the Moore County Animal Shelter.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff at Moore Regional ICU for their devoted care; and to all of the family, friends, and community for their prayers, love and support.
