John Hadley Comer, 86, of Southern Pines, formerly of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Richmond County Hospice Haven.
Mr. Comer was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Keokuk, Iowa, a son of the late Chester Albert and Jane Hadley Comer. He served his country in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Rockingham, and had worked as the financial officer with Richmond Memorial Hospital.
He was an avid golfer for most of his life and loved gardening in all forms. He was a member of the Member’s Club at Pinehurst, where he played twice a week and volunteered with many of the golf tournaments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Meade Comer; a sister, Martha Ann Crankshaw; and a granddaughter.
Surviving are his children, Susanna C. Lajoie (Kevin), and Christopher J. Comer; stepchildren, Julia Sechrest (Tim), Cindy Fulkerson and Michael Pinkerton (Colleen); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. William T. Comer (Robin); goddaughter, Jessica Rodriquez and special friend, Diane Hertel.
A private service to celebrate Mr. Comer’s life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Rockingham at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N U.S. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC 28302
Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.