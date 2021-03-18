John G. McCarthy, 79, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at home Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with his family by his side.
Born on March 14, 1942, in Auburn, N.Y., John was the oldest son of Robert and Kathleen McCarthy. His family moved to Watertown, N.Y., when he was still in grade school. During his youth he was an altar server, a dedicated Little League shortstop and a paperboy for the Watertown Daily Times. His childhood dog, Teddy, was a gift from a customer on his route.
Following his graduation from Watertown High School in 1960, John earned a bachelor’s degree from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., in 1964, and a master’s degree from the University of Detroit in 1966. He worked for Ford Motor Co. and Carborundum, but spent the bulk of his career, some 30 years, at the U.S. Postal Service.
John was a passionate Buffalo Bills fan, an avid runner and an enthusiastic, if sometimes frustrated, golfer. His greatest legacy, though, is as a loving husband and father. He said that his life’s greatest adventure began the day he met his wife, Katie O’Grady, while skiing in Ellicottville, N.Y. They were married for 49 years and raised a daughter, Molly, who relied on her dad’s good counsel in matters big and small.
John was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Kathleen; sister, Mary Kelley (Tim); and nephew, Robert McCarthy.
In addition to Katie and Molly, he is survived by his brother, James (Polly); and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
As was John’s wish, no formal services are planned.
