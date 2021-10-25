John Francis “Johnny” Burns Jr., 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Southern Pines, surrounded by loved ones, after living a wonderful life of service, kindness and love.
He was born Oct. 1, 1947, the son of Catherine McNeill Burns and John Francis Burns Sr. Johnny and his brother, Robert, were raised in Aberdeen by their mother, and their grandfather, W. H. McNeill Sr.
Johnny, Robert and their family faithfully attended Sunday School and church at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and while in Scouting he received his God and Country Award and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Johnny graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1965. He was president of his senior class, tri-captain and quarterback of Aberdeen’s state champion football team, and co-captain of the basketball team. He received the Junior Builder’s Cup Award, given by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills to the outstanding high school senior in Moore County.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking of the South in Baton Rouge, La.
Johnny joined First Savings Bank (then First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Moore County) in 1972 and was president and CEO from 1999 until the merger with First Bank in November 2000. He was executive vice president of First Bank in Southern Pines, and a member of the bank’s board of directors. Johnny retired in 2017, with 45 years of service to the bank.
He was a lifelong member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, where he served for many years as a deacon, elder and clerk of the session, and as chairman of many church committees.
Active in the community, Johnny served on the board of directors and as treasurer of St. Joseph of the Pines, where he recently received the Excellence in Governance award. He also served on with the Moore County Historical Association and the St. Andrew’s Society of N.C. He had been a member of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills since 1972 and served as president of the organization in 1996-97.
Johnny helped charter the Aberdeen Jaycees in 1970 and served as its first president. The statewide Jaycees organization in 1981 named him among the five most outstanding young men in North Carolina.
He served on the Moore County Board of Education from 1982-90, was past treasurer of the Sandhills Area Chamber of Commerce and served as campaign chairman of the United Way of Moore County. He also was a past chairman of the Moore County Recreation Commission and the Aberdeen Beautification Committee.
In 2016, Johnny received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
In 2020, he received the Builder’s Cup, given by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills, to recognize individuals for contributing to the public good, without regard for gain or personal recognition. He became the first “junior” recipient to receive the club’s Builder’s Cup award.
Johnny loved his family, friends, church and community.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, John Burns (Sherrie) and Laura Andrews; stepchildren, Michael Jarratt (Brinda), Allison Jarratt (Mike), and Melissa Lemons (Robin); and eight grandchildren. He enjoyed vacations with his family, especially the annual week at the beach each June.
Visitation will be at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines Thursday Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a memorial service will take place Saturday Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials on behalf of Johnny may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
