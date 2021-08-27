John E. Oltesvig Jr.

John Earl Oltesvig Jr., 73, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home in Carthage.
Born Jan. 9, 1948, in Oakland County, Mich., John was a son of the late Earl and Ellen Nelson Oltesvig. In Michigan, John attended Oakland University, where he received his Master of Science degree. He worked hard to enjoy a successful career in the automotive industry, most notably as vice president at Navistar International.
He and his wife, Renee, enjoyed traveling the world, seeking out new adventures and places to visit. John enjoyed photography, his 1931 Model-A, which he would drive weekly into town, working his horse farm, skiing, backpacking and seeking the Lord. He was also an Eagle Scout and was a scoutmaster for a number of years.
John’s favorite saying was “Have fun, be safe, do great things, love God.”
John leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years: Renee (Elmy) Oltesvig; daughter, Andrea and husband, Alton Garrard, of Michigan; son, Justin and wife, Lauren Oltesvig, of California; two sisters, Lenora and Mary Ellen; and two grandsons, Preston and Ethan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
