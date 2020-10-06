John E. Bolin

John Ervin Leroy Bolin, 85, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
John was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a correctional officer for more than 30 years. He was a humble farmer who always put others first. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Gillis Bolin; children, Johnny Bolin, Dan Bolin, Donna Kay Bolin and April Bolin Gruzeski; grandchildren, Shandi Marie Mullinix and Kaylee Rose Gruzeski; great-grandchildren, Elias and Xahara Mullinix.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at Bethesda Cemetery, 1006 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
